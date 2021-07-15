National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Short Interest Down 99.8% in June

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 99.8% from the June 15th total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 866,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $672,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter worth $125,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter valued at about $1,168,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 454,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,159,000 after purchasing an additional 10,489 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 10.7% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

Shares of NSA stock traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $53.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,451. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $28.88 and a fifty-two week high of $53.64. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.26). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $122.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NSA shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist raised their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.44.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

Featured Article: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.