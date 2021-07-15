Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY) PT Set at $5.21 by Societe Generale

Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY) has been given a $5.21 price target by equities research analysts at Societe Generale in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Societe Generale’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on GASNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.21.

Shares of GASNY stock opened at $5.24 on Tuesday. Naturgy Energy Group has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $5.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.19.

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Energy and Network Management, Renewables and New Business, and Marketing segments.

