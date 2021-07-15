Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) Insider Buys $55,070,630.00 in Stock

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) insider Life Sciences Maste Perceptive purchased 5,507,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $55,070,630.00.

NAUT stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,006. Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $25.89.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Nautilus Biotechnology in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It operates Nautilus Proteomic Analysis Platform, an integrated single-molecule protein analysis platform that leverages a nanofabricated, large-scale, single-molecule protein array, multi-cycle imaging, and machine learning analysis to potentially identify and quantify the proteome.

