Needham & Company LLC Begins Coverage on Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 34.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on Roku from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Roku from $518.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Roku from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Roku has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $426.58.

NASDAQ:ROKU traded down $5.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $407.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,469,830. The company has a market capitalization of $53.97 billion, a PE ratio of 533.19 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $367.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.31. Roku has a 52-week low of $143.21 and a 52-week high of $486.72.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $574.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.95 million. Roku had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 5.58%. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Roku will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,637 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.41, for a total transaction of $887,113.17. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 22,333 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.73, for a total transaction of $7,475,525.09. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 61,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,691,000.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 311,775 shares of company stock valued at $114,221,751. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Roku by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Roku by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in Roku by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in Roku by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Roku by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

