Needham & Company LLC Raises InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Price Target to $119.00

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) had its price objective raised by Needham & Company LLC from $94.00 to $119.00 in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on InMode from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut InMode from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on InMode in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on InMode from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.17.
Shares of INMD stock opened at $105.26 on Monday. InMode has a 1-year low of $29.15 and a 1-year high of $112.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.58 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.84.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of InMode in the fourth quarter worth about $1,034,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of InMode by 823.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 74,294 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 66,249 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of InMode by 137.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,709 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 7,351 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of InMode in the first quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of InMode by 11.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 61.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About InMode
InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.
