Needham & Company LLC Raises InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Price Target to $119.00

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) had its price objective raised by Needham & Company LLC from $94.00 to $119.00 in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on InMode from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut InMode from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on InMode in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on InMode from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.17.

Shares of INMD stock opened at $105.26 on Monday. InMode has a 1-year low of $29.15 and a 1-year high of $112.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.58 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.84.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.28. InMode had a return on equity of 38.62% and a net margin of 41.20%. The business had revenue of $65.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. InMode’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that InMode will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of InMode in the fourth quarter worth about $1,034,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of InMode by 823.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 74,294 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 66,249 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of InMode by 137.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,709 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 7,351 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of InMode in the first quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of InMode by 11.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 61.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

