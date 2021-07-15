Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Position Lowered by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lessened its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 896 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 5,089 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 796 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 718 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $547.95 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $458.60 and a fifty-two week high of $593.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $507.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.96 billion, a PE ratio of 66.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Netflix in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Netflix in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $665.00 target price on the stock. Argus upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $595.84.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

