Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) Price Target Raised to $10.00

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) had its price objective raised by Roth Capital from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Netlist from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Get Netlist alerts:

Shares of NLST stock opened at $6.71 on Wednesday. Netlist has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $7.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netlist will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Netlist news, CFO Gail M. Sasaki sold 135,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total value of $927,893.88. Also, CFO Gail M. Sasaki sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total value of $442,500.00. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Netlist Company Profile

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells modular memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets worldwide. It offers HybriDIMM, a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random access memory (DRAM) and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds.

See Also: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Netlist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netlist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.