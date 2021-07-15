NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) Stock Price Up 5.2%

NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE)’s share price shot up 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.70 and last traded at $24.70. 2,261 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 155,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.48.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NPCE. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on NeuroPace in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on NeuroPace from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on NeuroPace in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on NeuroPace in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.91.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported ($21.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($20.96). The company had revenue of $11.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 million. Sell-side analysts predict that NeuroPace, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Irina Ridley acquired 2,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $39,984.00. Following the acquisition, the general counsel now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,984. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 235,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,995,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 588,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,999,995. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 287,352 shares of company stock worth $4,884,984 over the last three months.

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

