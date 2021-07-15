New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 77,300 shares, an increase of 331.8% from the June 15th total of 17,900 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 50,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in New York City REIT by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 21,714 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in New York City REIT in the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in New York City REIT in the 1st quarter worth $506,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in New York City REIT by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 6,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in New York City REIT by 18,107.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 22,453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NYC shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of New York City REIT from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New York City REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

NYC stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.77. The stock had a trading volume of 29,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,572. New York City REIT has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. New York City REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -173.91%.

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

