Newrange Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NRGOF) Short Interest Update

Newrange Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NRGOF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a growth of 378.1% from the June 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS NRGOF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,186. Newrange Gold has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.13.
Newrange Gold Company Profile
Recommended Story: What causes a recession?
Receive News & Ratings for Newrange Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newrange Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.