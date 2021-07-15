Newrange Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NRGOF) Short Interest Update

Newrange Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NRGOF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a growth of 378.1% from the June 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NRGOF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,186. Newrange Gold has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.13.

Newrange Gold Company Profile

Newrange Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal projects in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold, copper, and silver ores. Its flagship property is the Pamlico gold project that covers an area of 2,548 hectares located in Mineral County, Nevada.

