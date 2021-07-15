NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $59.63

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $59.63 and last traded at $59.52, with a volume of 458 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.29.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NXRT shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 2.32%. On average, research analysts predict that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.341 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 55.47%.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, insider Brian Mitts sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $112,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,655.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $264,800 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 70.8% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

