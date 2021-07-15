NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 96,000 shares, a decline of 99.5% from the June 15th total of 21,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.36.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $892,420.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,125,117.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $517,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,250,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,787 shares of company stock valued at $13,075,474 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NEE. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 7.0% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,640,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $804,565,000 after purchasing an additional 699,310 shares during the last quarter. Bender Robert & Associates lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 13.7% during the first quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 33,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 80,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,764,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 13.9% during the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 63,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after purchasing an additional 7,788 shares during the last quarter. 74.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NEE traded up $1.12 on Thursday, hitting $76.82. The stock had a trading volume of 7,548,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,347,593. NextEra Energy has a one year low of $64.69 and a one year high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $150.68 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.64.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

