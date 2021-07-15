NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $5.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.53% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “NexTier Oilfield Solutions is an oilfield service company with a diverse set of well completion and production services. NexTier Oilfield Solutions, formerly known as Keane Group Inc., is based in Houston, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on NEX. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NexTier Oilfield Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.72.

Shares of NEX opened at $4.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.80. The firm has a market cap of $931.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 3.40. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $5.84.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 41.03% and a negative return on equity of 48.49%. The business had revenue of $228.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1,026.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,690,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362,465 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $405,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $8,568,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

