NFJ Investment Group LLC Invests $2.38 Million in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 51,956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,376,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC raised its stake in TC Energy by 180.7% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TC Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in TC Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TC Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in TC Energy by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

TRP stock opened at $49.27 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.00. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.80 and a fifty-two week high of $53.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.79.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.02. TC Energy had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.7137 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.49%.

TRP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC raised their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Friday, March 19th. They set a $70.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.36.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

