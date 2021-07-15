NFJ Investment Group LLC Invests $2.75 Million in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 118,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Radian Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDN. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 361,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,319,000 after acquiring an additional 41,468 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 291,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,912,000 after acquiring an additional 39,381 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 278,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after acquiring an additional 76,418 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 113,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RDN shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Radian Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

In related news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 9,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $227,631.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,970 shares in the company, valued at $684,814.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 11,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $251,042.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,083,046.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 36,022 shares of company stock worth $815,687 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Radian Group stock opened at $21.98 on Thursday. Radian Group Inc. has a one year low of $13.52 and a one year high of $25.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.82.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Radian Group had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 26.33%. The business had revenue of $328.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.18%.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management and contract underwriting solutions.

