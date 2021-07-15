NFJ Investment Group LLC Invests $5.02 Million in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 57,011 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,016,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 229.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Nicholas M. Grindstaff sold 8,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total transaction of $855,713.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,225,678.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $313,495.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,232.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PWR opened at $88.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.73 and a 1 year high of $101.96.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.23%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.20.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

