NFJ Investment Group LLC Makes New $3.77 Million Investment in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 45,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,773,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EW. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 35,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total value of $3,280,554.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,952,544.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $722,082.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 367,679 shares in the company, valued at $33,907,357.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,362 shares of company stock valued at $18,672,161 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.14.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $106.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $70.92 and a 12 month high of $109.01. The company has a market cap of $66.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.48, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.62.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

