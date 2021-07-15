NFJ Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 522,575 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,191,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.41% of SFL as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SFL in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SFL in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of SFL by 244.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 6,307 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SFL in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SFL in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.46% of the company’s stock.

Get SFL alerts:

Shares of SFL opened at $7.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $932.79 million, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.26. SFL Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $9.79.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. SFL had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 23.11%. The business had revenue of $109.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.01 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.81) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SFL Co. Ltd. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SFL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their price target on SFL from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

SFL Profile

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for SFL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.