NFJ Investment Group LLC Takes Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 37,678 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of ITT by 2.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,378,787 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $761,715,000 after acquiring an additional 231,649 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ITT by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,411,518 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $673,780,000 after purchasing an additional 371,754 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in ITT by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,140,428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $285,522,000 after purchasing an additional 280,124 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in ITT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,809,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in ITT by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,070,102 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $159,439,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Get ITT alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on ITT. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of ITT in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of ITT from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of ITT from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, assumed coverage on shares of ITT in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. ITT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.44.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $95.02 on Thursday. ITT Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.49 and a 12-month high of $101.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.27.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. ITT had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The company had revenue of $698.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.50%.

ITT Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT).

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.