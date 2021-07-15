NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Shares Purchased by Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 217.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,370 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,744 shares during the quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $10,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in NICE by 84.9% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 126,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,625,000 after buying an additional 58,209 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of NICE by 4.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 2.1% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 933,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,578,000 after purchasing an additional 19,168 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in NICE by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 101,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NICE by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,282,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NICE stock traded up $2.17 on Thursday, hitting $254.09. 579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,418. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $232.27. The stock has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 82.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.79. NICE Ltd. has a 1-year low of $196.21 and a 1-year high of $288.73.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.33. NICE had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $456.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NICE in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NICE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet upgraded NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NICE in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NICE from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.46.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

