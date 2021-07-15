Nicholas John Swenson Purchases 2,810 Shares of Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) Stock

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) CEO Nicholas John Swenson bought 2,810 shares of Air T stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.88 per share, for a total transaction of $69,912.80.

Nicholas John Swenson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Air T alerts:

On Monday, July 12th, Nicholas John Swenson purchased 690 shares of Air T stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.84 per share, with a total value of $16,449.60.

On Thursday, July 8th, Nicholas John Swenson acquired 400 shares of Air T stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.32 per share, for a total transaction of $9,728.00.

Air T stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.90. 2,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.35. Air T, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.95 and a 12 month high of $42.93.

Separately, TheStreet cut Air T from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Air T stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.35% of Air T as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.96% of the company’s stock.

Air T Company Profile

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2021, this segment had 66 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Air T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.