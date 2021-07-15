NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Holdings Lowered by Vivaldi Capital Management LLC

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,401 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,010,364 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $267,157,000 after acquiring an additional 243,777 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its position in NIKE by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 60,234 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,004,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its position in NIKE by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 14,844 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth about $42,856,000. 64.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

NKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on NIKE from $168.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.39.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.16, for a total transaction of $22,422,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 380,118 shares of company stock worth $59,227,100. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $161.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.38, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.11 and a twelve month high of $162.73.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.