NIKE (NYSE:NKE) PT Raised to $182.00 at Argus

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its target price boosted by Argus from $174.00 to $182.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 price target on NIKE and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $172.39.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $161.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. NIKE has a 12 month low of $95.11 and a 12 month high of $162.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.23 billion, a PE ratio of 45.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.64.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NIKE will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,882.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,203,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 380,118 shares of company stock valued at $59,227,100 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Condor Capital Management grew its position in NIKE by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 21,505 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in NIKE by 2.2% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,592 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co increased its position in NIKE by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 4,069 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

