Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPEGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPEGF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 185,800 shares, a growth of 207.1% from the June 15th total of 60,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,858.0 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on NPEGF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Nippon Electric Glass in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Nippon Electric Glass from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of NPEGF remained flat at $$19.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222. Nippon Electric Glass has a twelve month low of $16.64 and a twelve month high of $25.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.78.

Nippon Electric Glass Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells specialty glass products and glassmaking machinery in Japan, China, South Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers glasses substrates for FPD; glasses for chemical strengthening; glass fibers; thin film coatings; and glasses for optical devices and electronic devices.

