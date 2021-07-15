NIX (NIX) Price Hits $0.0264

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. One NIX coin can currently be bought for $0.0264 or 0.00000083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NIX has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. NIX has a total market cap of $1.30 million and $59,667.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NIX alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,706.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,924.31 or 0.06069096 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $456.26 or 0.01438995 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $125.17 or 0.00394767 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.48 or 0.00137143 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.63 or 0.00613859 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00009114 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $127.29 or 0.00401470 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $100.58 or 0.00317205 BTC.

About NIX

NIX (CRYPTO:NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 49,238,464 coins. The official website for NIX is nixplatform.io . The official message board for NIX is nixplatform.io/blog . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

NIX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.