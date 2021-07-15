Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) Receives $57.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NOAH shares. CICC Research upgraded Noah from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $53.50 to $57.80 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Noah from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Nomura Instinet raised Noah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Nomura raised Noah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Noah by 224.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Noah in the first quarter worth about $49,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Noah by 30.3% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Noah by 34.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Noah by 300.0% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 48.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Noah stock opened at $43.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -30.38 and a beta of 1.40. Noah has a one year low of $24.77 and a one year high of $52.77.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $186.93 million for the quarter. Noah had a positive return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 15.45%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Noah will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Noah Company Profile

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending and Other Services.

