Nomura Holdings Inc. Has $1.16 Million Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Nomura Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 916 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

ROP stock opened at $486.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $51.20 billion, a PE ratio of 51.59, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $455.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $362.90 and a 1 year high of $488.01.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.66%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.30, for a total value of $227,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,969,759.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total transaction of $2,536,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,457,382.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,700 shares of company stock worth $5,106,288. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROP. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $505.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $453.78.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.