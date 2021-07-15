Nomura Holdings Inc. Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,712 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 86,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Shares of GT stock opened at $16.53 on Thursday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12 month low of $7.28 and a 12 month high of $20.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.41.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.32. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

