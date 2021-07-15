Nomura Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned 0.29% of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CTAQ. Governors Lane LP bought a new stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,721,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,280,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,019,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,078,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,032,000. Institutional investors own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTAQ opened at $9.72 on Thursday. Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.73.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

