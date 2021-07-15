Nomura Holdings Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,804 Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 93.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $244.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.94.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total transaction of $326,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Thomas L. Tran sold 3,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.03, for a total transaction of $824,663.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,004,090.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,746 shares of company stock worth $2,024,987 in the last three months. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $255.10 on Thursday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.40 and a 1 year high of $273.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $253.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.74.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.66. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 33.87%. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.38 EPS for the current year.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.