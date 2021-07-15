Nomura Holdings Inc. Sells 19,489 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Nomura Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 19,489 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 370.9% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTO opened at $29.15 on Thursday. ZTO Express has a 1 year low of $26.44 and a 1 year high of $38.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.75. The firm has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.23.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 15.97%. On average, equities analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on ZTO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

