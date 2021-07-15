Nomura Holdings Inc. Sells 42,875 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Nomura Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 67.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 42,875 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PNR. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,228,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,213,000 after buying an additional 70,129 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at $4,872,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Ossiam boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 12,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pentair alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $70.33 on Thursday. Pentair plc has a 12-month low of $40.98 and a 12-month high of $71.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.20. Pentair had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $865.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.00%.

In related news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $2,153,350.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,790 shares in the company, valued at $750,012.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PNR. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on Pentair in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. lifted their target price on Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Pentair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Pentair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pentair has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.12.

Pentair Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

Recommended Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.