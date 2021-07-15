Nomura Holdings Inc. Takes $1.24 Million Position in Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCCU)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCCU) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 125,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Healthcare Capital in the 1st quarter worth $17,766,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthcare Capital in the 1st quarter worth $7,896,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Healthcare Capital in the 1st quarter worth $3,948,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Capital in the 1st quarter worth $2,665,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Healthcare Capital in the 1st quarter worth $2,107,000.

Get Healthcare Capital alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS HCCCU opened at $10.28 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.00. Healthcare Capital Corp. has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $10.62.

Healthcare Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCCCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCCU).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.