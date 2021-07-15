Nordea Investment Management AB Trims Stock Holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,595 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.12% of IDACORP worth $6,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of IDACORP by 9,119.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,048,825 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $196,749,000 after buying an additional 2,026,602 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of IDACORP by 61.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,327,914 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $132,752,000 after purchasing an additional 506,037 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDACORP by 67.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 854,913 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $85,466,000 after purchasing an additional 345,543 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in IDACORP by 5.7% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 817,722 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $81,748,000 after acquiring an additional 44,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in IDACORP by 10.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 759,405 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $75,917,000 after acquiring an additional 71,690 shares in the last quarter. 77.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on IDA. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of IDACORP in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDACORP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Shares of IDA opened at $99.53 on Thursday. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.91 and a 52 week high of $104.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.62.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $316.05 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

