Northern Trust Corp Sells 70,164 Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 981,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 70,164 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.00% of Adverum Biotechnologies worth $9,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADVM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 247.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,975,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,453 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 5,501,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,632,000 after purchasing an additional 916,800 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,657,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,967,000 after buying an additional 602,300 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 1,135.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 653,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,087,000 after buying an additional 600,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 18.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,296,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,502,000 after buying an additional 511,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

ADVM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Lifesci Capital cut Adverum Biotechnologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Adverum Biotechnologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.16.

Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock opened at $3.16 on Thursday. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $19.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.56. The stock has a market cap of $309.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.20.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.46 million. Equities research analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.