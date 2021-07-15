Northern Trust Corp Trims Position in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 272,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,676 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Cowen were worth $9,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of COWN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Cowen by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 60,567 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Cowen by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 32,169 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Cowen by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 174,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after acquiring an additional 47,778 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Cowen by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Cowen by 1,706.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 26,371 shares during the period.

Get Cowen alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Cowen from $36.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Compass Point raised Cowen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cowen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:COWN opened at $39.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.45. Cowen Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.91 and a 1 year high of $44.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.83.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $687.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.73 million. Cowen had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 42.17%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cowen Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Cowen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.52%.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cowen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cowen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.