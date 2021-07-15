Northland Securities Begins Coverage on PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS)

Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of PDF Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Get PDF Solutions alerts:

PDF Solutions stock opened at $17.89 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.74. PDF Solutions has a one year low of $16.44 and a one year high of $26.42. The firm has a market cap of $660.68 million, a P/E ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 1.49.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 52.07% and a negative return on equity of 19.57%. The company had revenue of $24.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that PDF Solutions will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cowen Prime Services LLC lifted its stake in PDF Solutions by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 1,716,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,516,000 after purchasing an additional 153,802 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its position in PDF Solutions by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 974,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,038,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in PDF Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in PDF Solutions by 25.7% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 504,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,963,000 after acquiring an additional 103,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in PDF Solutions by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

PDF Solutions Company Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement equipment, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that stores collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offers data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

Read More: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for PDF Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDF Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.