Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $36.76

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (LON:NOG)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 36.76 ($0.48) and traded as low as GBX 11 ($0.14). Nostrum Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 11.90 ($0.16), with a volume of 59,569 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 36.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £20.50 million and a PE ratio of -0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.65.

Nostrum Oil & Gas Company Profile (LON:NOG)

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas.

