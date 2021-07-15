NS Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:NSSXF) Short Interest Update

NS Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:NSSXF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a decrease of 76.4% from the June 15th total of 80,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

NSSXF remained flat at $$28.21 during trading on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.21. NS Solutions has a 12-month low of $24.85 and a 12-month high of $28.21.

NS Solutions Company Profile

NS Solutions Corporation provides information technology solutions in Japan and internationally. The company offers business and information systems consultation services; and plans, designs, develops, implements, operates, and maintains information systems. It also develops, manufactures, and sells software and hardware; and provides outsourcing services using information technology.

