Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 3.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 908,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,036 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $73,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 7,141.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Booz Allen Hamilton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

In other news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total transaction of $175,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BAH opened at $88.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.73. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $70.11 and a 52 week high of $100.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.87.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 54.17%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 37.95%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

