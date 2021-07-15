Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 856,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,158 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Datadog worth $71,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 0.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 3.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. 55.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Datadog alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Datadog from $135.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. started coverage on Datadog in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Datadog from $112.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.74.

In related news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total transaction of $634,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 184,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,623,828.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 118,752 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $9,654,537.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 177,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,402,864.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 471,168 shares of company stock valued at $40,734,488. Company insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $104.67 on Thursday. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.73 and a fifty-two week high of $119.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.28 billion, a PE ratio of -747.59 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

See Also: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.