Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 376,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 26,002 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.42% of Gartner worth $68,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 44.6% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 354,189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $64,657,000 after acquiring an additional 109,275 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the first quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 12.8% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 22.9% in the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 57,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,497,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,114,000. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Gartner news, CFO Craig Safian sold 1,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.22, for a total value of $446,717.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,729 shares in the company, valued at $18,897,379.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 6,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.28, for a total value of $1,447,286.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,312,032.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,722 shares of company stock valued at $14,090,952 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IT. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Gartner from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.67.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $254.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $237.36. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.86 and a 1-year high of $258.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.85, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.59.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 50.82% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

