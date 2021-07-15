Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 55,874 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 893,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 55,874 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.33% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $81,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $280,302,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 365.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,627,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062,143 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 113.7% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 3,110,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 216.6% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,225,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $197,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,390 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 2,810.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,135,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,959 shares during the period. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MXIM has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.88.

MXIM opened at $100.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 4.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.00. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.74 and a twelve month high of $105.49.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $665.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.48 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 41.37%. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 3,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $327,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,600 shares of company stock valued at $6,655,576. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

