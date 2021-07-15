Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 750,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,401 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $78,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Penn National Gaming by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,386,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,592,000 after buying an additional 972,871 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Penn National Gaming by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,321,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,334,000 after buying an additional 37,627 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Penn National Gaming by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,858,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,892,000 after buying an additional 430,912 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,679,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Penn National Gaming by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 452,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,124,000 after buying an additional 18,745 shares in the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PENN. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.58.

Shares of Penn National Gaming stock opened at $68.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.36. The stock has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -487.47 and a beta of 2.56. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.19 and a 12-month high of $142.00.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($5.26) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

