Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, an increase of 120.0% from the June 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of JEMD stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,080. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.16. Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund has a 52 week low of $6.89 and a 52 week high of $8.43.

Get Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 9,143 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 74,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 11,938 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 77,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 7,108 shares during the period.

About Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.