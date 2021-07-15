Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 92.0% from the June 15th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. 6.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NNY traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.96. 36,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,085. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a 12-month low of $9.45 and a 12-month high of $10.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.93.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.023 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

