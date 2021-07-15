Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, a growth of 494.7% from the June 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
In other Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 19,837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total transaction of $281,288.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 65,031 shares of company stock valued at $922,424 over the last quarter.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 2.2% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 660,124 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $9,321,000 after acquiring an additional 14,031 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its stake in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 84.3% in the first quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 287,159 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 131,319 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,156 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 8,059 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,900 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 26,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,767 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0865 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.
About Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund
Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.
