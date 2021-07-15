Observer (OBSR) Hits One Day Volume of $1.02 Million

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 15th. One Observer coin can now be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Observer has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. Observer has a market cap of $7.32 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00050067 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003190 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002753 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00015285 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $267.51 or 0.00853087 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005873 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Observer Coin Profile

Observer is a coin. It launched on October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR . Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1 . Observer’s official website is www.obsr.org

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Observer Coin Trading

