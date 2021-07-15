OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Price Target Raised to C$3.25

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 33.74% from the stock’s current price.

OGC has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on OceanaGold from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on OceanaGold to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. CIBC boosted their price target on OceanaGold to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on OceanaGold to C$2.55 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered OceanaGold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.65.

OGC traded up C$0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$2.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 636,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,638. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.48. OceanaGold has a 52-week low of C$1.58 and a 52-week high of C$4.01.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$188.57 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OceanaGold will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OceanaGold Company Profile

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

