Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN) Short Interest Up 176.6% in June

Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 282,400 shares, an increase of 176.6% from the June 15th total of 102,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ocwen Financial in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

OCN opened at $27.04 on Thursday. Ocwen Financial has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $35.08. The company has a market capitalization of $235.46 million, a PE ratio of -40.97 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.33, a quick ratio of 14.69 and a current ratio of 14.69.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter. Ocwen Financial had a negative return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $207.59 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ocwen Financial will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Ocwen Financial by 14.7% in the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 166,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after buying an additional 21,334 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ocwen Financial by 11.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after buying an additional 17,201 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ocwen Financial by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 9,817 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in Ocwen Financial by 131.4% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 153,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 87,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ocwen Financial by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772 shares in the last quarter. 49.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ocwen Financial

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. It provides commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

